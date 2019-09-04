Boris Johnson promises extra £2bn for ‘Brexit delivery’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government, on Wednesday, promised to set aside an extra 2 billion pounds (2.4 billion dollars) for Brexit delivery.

The move was dismissed as “pre-election stunt’’ by the opposition Labour party.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid also promised an increase of 13.8 billion pounds in day-to-day spending to deliver on the public’s priorities as well as more funds for health and other public services.

“Within my first few days as chancellor, I provided 2.1 billion pounds of extra funding for Brexit and ‘no deal’ preparedness.

“Today, I can announce that we provide a further 2 billion pounds for Brexit delivery next year as well.’’

Mr Johnson has urged opposition lawmakers to back his plan for a snap election on October 15 if, as expected, they support a bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Labour’s shadow chancellor John McDonnell, in response to Javid’s statement, said “nobody could mistake this one-off pre-election stunt for a real end to a decade of austerity.

“After years of slash and burn, today’s announcements add up to less than one-third of the 47 billion pounds of cuts this government has voted through since 2010.’’ (dpa/NAN)

