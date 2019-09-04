Hong Kong leader withdraws controversial extradition bill

Hong-Kong on map
Hong-Kong on map

Hong Kong leader, Carrie Lam, said on Wednesday that the detested extradition bill that sparked months of protests across the city would be withdrawn.

Mrs Lam’s televised announcement appeared aimed at mitigating the worst political crisis Hong Kong has faced since the British returned the city-state to Chinese control in 1997.

“Incidents over these past two months have shocked and saddened Hong Kong people,” Ms Lam said in a broadcast shortly before 6 p.m. in Hong Kong. “We are all very anxious about Hong Kong, our home. We all hope to find a way out of the current impasse and unsettling times.”

Her decision was met with scepticism from protesters, who said they would not back down until all their demands have been met, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

The protesters, chanting “Five key demands, not one less,” demanded that an independent probe into the use of force by police, amnesty for arrested protesters, an end to categorising the protests as riots and the implementation of universal suffrage.

They dismissed the withdrawal of the bill as insufficient and no progress would be achieved in the months of standoff without the remaining four.

The protests began in early June after Ms Lam introduced a bill that will send Hong Kong citizens to China to face trial on some criminal charges. The citizens immediately opposed the bill, saying they would not submit themselves to the opaque judicial system in China.

As the protests raged, with transport and other infrastructure being affected, speculations began that China may send police and soldiers from the mainland to contain the protesters. Last month, a video showing movement of military tanks towards Hong Kong from China was circulated by a Chinese propaganda website.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Although China has called the protesters terrorists and urged Hong Kong authorities to use necessary force to quell the demonstrations, the country has not intervened militarily in the crisis.

World leaders have continued to express worry about the situation, urging all parties to dialogue and prevent escalation.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.