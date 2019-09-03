British parliament braces for showdown that could prompt snap polls

Britain’s lower house of parliament on Tuesday says it is due to return from recess with lawmakers bracing for a showdown that can lead to a snap election.

A group of lawmakers were expected to put forward legislation in a fresh bid to stop a no-deal Brexit after Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed that Britain would leave the EU on October 31.

If successful, the bill would force the prime minister to ask for Brexit to be delayed until January 31, unless lawmakers approved a new deal or vote in favour of a no-deal Brexit by October 19.

However, government sources said Mr Johnson would request to schedule a general election for October 14, if the lawmakers’ move was successful.

Mr Johnson did his best on Monday to dampen speculation about fresh elections, however, with protesters threatening to drown him out in Downing Street.

Mr Johnson said: “I don’t want an election, you don’t want an election.”

Earlier, Mr Johnson had called an unscheduled cabinet meeting in the face of a potential revolt from some of his own Conservative members of parliament.

Former Chancellor Philip Hammond told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that he thought “there will be enough people to get this over the line today.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

“He called it “rank hypocrisy” that Downing Street had threatened rebel lawmakers with expulsion and deselection.

He warned of the “fight of a lifetime” if officials attempt to prevent him from standing at the next general election as a Conservative candidate.

Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd urged the government to think carefully about taking such a dramatic step in response to the threat of expulsion and deselection.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.