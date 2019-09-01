TICAD7: Buhari returns from Japan

PRESIDENT BUHARI ARRIVED JAPAN FOR 7TH TICAD 2A&B. President Muhammadu Buhari accomapnied by the Nigerian Ambassador to Japan, Alhaji Mohammed Gana Yisa being received by Samuel Kim of International Youth Fellowship on arrival ahead of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Japan. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. AUG 26 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after attending the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7) in Yokohama, Japan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president and some members of his entourage arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 11:38 p.m.

While in Yokohama, the president presented Nigeria’s Statement at Plenary Session Three on “Public-Private Business Dialogue”.

He assured potential investors of good returns as a result of ongoing reforms initiated by his administration in the last three years.

The president also held bilateral talks with the Japanese government and companies as well as some African leaders during the conference.

On Friday, Mr Buhari welcomed the interest shown by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and the Toyota Group to support projects in which Japanese companies are involved in Nigeria.

The president also met with members of the Nigerian community in Japan where he condemned few Nigerians abroad indulging in criminal activities.

He declared that the activities of such dubious Nigerians do not represent the values of the majority of the people of the country.

(NAN)

