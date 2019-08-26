Israeli army says three rockets fired from Gaza

Israeli soldiers used to tell the story.
Israeli soldiers used to tell the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: TeleSur English]

Three rockets were fired into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip on Sunday night, the Israeli army said in a statement.

Two of the projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defence system, the army said.

The third struck a road, causing damage and a fire that was swiftly extinguished, according to Israeli media.

Sirens sounded in the city of Sderot, where a festival was taking place and a number of other communities in the area.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said it treated seven people: six who was suffering from anxiety; and a 30-year-old woman who fell while running to the bomb shelter.

Overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, Israeli fighter jets struck a number of Hamas targets in Gaza in response to two rockets fired into Israel from the enclave.

A total of nine rockets have been fired from Gaza in just over a week.

No group in Gaza has claimed responsibility for the rockets. Spokesmen for the radical Islamist Hamas movement which rules Gaza have said the attacks were carried out by individuals and not by the group’s armed wing.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

A Hamas spokesman warned last week that the difficult situation in Gaza would lead to a further escalation if Israel doesn’t show any commitment towards implementing understandings brokered by Egypt with Israel.

On Friday, Qatari envoy Mohammad Ammadi travelled to Gaza to hold talks with Hamas leaders on reinforcing ceasefire understandings with Israel, according to Palestinian security sources.

On Sunday, Qatar delivered funds to aid 100,000 poor families with 100 dollars each all over Gaza.

(dpa/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.