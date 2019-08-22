Israel shoots at own civilian aircraft, mistaking it for hostile jet

Fighter plane used to illustrate the story [Photo: Pinterest]

Israeli troops in the Golan Heights fired at an Israeli civilian aircraft on Wednesday night, having misidentified it as a hostile plane which they thought had infiltrated from Syria.

An army spokesperson told dpa on Thursday that the troops, believing that the aircraft posed an imminent threat, fired at it until they realised it was an Israeli aircraft.

No injuries were reported.

The pilot involved in the incident told Israeli news site, Ynet, that he was “a metre and a half away from disaster”.

The pilot, who had the required permits for the flight, said that he felt a knock on one of the plane’s wings and at first thought it was a bird, Ynet reported.

He added that he then noticed that fuel was leaking from his aircraft.

“This is a serious incident which is being reviewed,” the army spokesperson said.

Israel seized the strategic Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Israel annexed the territory in 1981, though this move has not been recognised internationally, other than by the U.S. earlier in 2019.

During the Syrian civil war, Israel repeatedly launched airstrikes against Iranian targets in Syria.

Syria and Israel have never signed a peace deal, and Israel and Iran remain staunch regional rivals.

(dpa/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.