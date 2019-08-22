Fire claims three lives in South-West Pakistan

Petrol tankers[Photo Credit:News Nigeria]
Petrol tankers[Photo Credit:News Nigeria]

A fire broke out on Thursday at a petrol station in Pakistan’s South-West Balochistan province and killed at least three people.

According to police sources, the incident occurred when people were filling their vehicles’ fuel tanks at the petrol pump in the Nok Kundi area of Chagai district.

However, rescue teams and fire brigade reached the area immediately and controlled the fire, which has also damaged several shops nearby.

The remains of the deceased have been taken to a hospital in the district.

A heavy contingent of Rangers, a paramilitary force, as well as the police, arrived at the scene of the incident.

According to the rescue officials, a thick cloud of smoke engulfed the whole area following the accident, causing panic among the residents.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.