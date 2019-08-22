Fire claims three lives in South-West Pakistan

Related News

A fire broke out on Thursday at a petrol station in Pakistan’s South-West Balochistan province and killed at least three people.

According to police sources, the incident occurred when people were filling their vehicles’ fuel tanks at the petrol pump in the Nok Kundi area of Chagai district.

However, rescue teams and fire brigade reached the area immediately and controlled the fire, which has also damaged several shops nearby.

The remains of the deceased have been taken to a hospital in the district.

A heavy contingent of Rangers, a paramilitary force, as well as the police, arrived at the scene of the incident.

According to the rescue officials, a thick cloud of smoke engulfed the whole area following the accident, causing panic among the residents.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(Xinhua/NAN)