S/Korea’s household income rises in Q2 on income-driven growth policy

South Korean won used to tell the story.
South Korean won used to tell the story.

South Korea’s household income on Thursday rose in the second quarter on the government’s income-driven growth policy to narrow an income gap, statistical office data showed.

According to Statistics Korea, the nominal income of households with at least two family members gained 3.8 per cent in the April-June quarter from a year earlier.

However, income for bottom 20 per cent of low-income bracket inched up in the quarter, turning around in six quarters mainly due to government’s income-driven growth policy that includes a fast hike in the minimum wage and basic pension.

Earned income for the bottom 20 per cent tumbled 15.3 per cent, but it was offset by the re-distribution policies.

Earning for the middle-income bracket between 40 and 60 per cent grew at the fastest pace of 6.4 per cent among the five income brackets.

Income for the top 20 per cent bracket rose 3.2 per cent over the year to average 9,426,000 won (or around 7,800 U.S. dollars) in the second quarter, increasing slower than the combined income growth.

Meanwhile, nominal disposable income for households was up 2.7 per cent in the June quarter, marking the fastest gain since the second quarter of 2015.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.