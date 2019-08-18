Chinese police launch probe after gun found in FedEx package

Related News

Police in Fuzhou, southeast China’s Fujian Province, said on Sunday that an investigation had been launched into a case involving a FedEx package containing a gun.

The Public Security Bureau of Jin’an District said it had earlier received a report that a gun was found in a FedEx package sent by a U.S. client to a sporting goods company in Fujian.

The gun has been seized by Fuzhou Police and the investigation is underway. (Xinhua/NAN)