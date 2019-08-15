NYPD officer shoots self 24 hours after colleague committed suicide

New York Police Department (NYPD). [PHOTO CREDIT: CNN]
Barely 24 hours after an officer of the New York Police Department (NYPD) committed suicide, another allegedly shot himself in the head on Wednesday evening.

Local media quoted unnamed sources as saying the latest incident involves an off-duty 56-year-old officer, who had not been identified at the time of filing this report.

Police were said to have rushed to his home in Queens, New York, after his wife called 911 to say he had shot himself.

The officer, whose condition was unknown, is currently on admission at the Long Island hospital, also in Queens, sources said.

Following the incident, NYPD launched an appeal for officers to donate blood at the hospital where the officer is admitted.

Eight NYPD officers have committed suicide so far this year, prompting the department to declare a mental health crisis among its ranks.

The New York Commissioner of Police, James O’Neill, had issued a statement urging distressed officers to seek help.

“There is no shame in seeking assistance from the many resources available, both inside and outside the department.

“Accepting help is never a sign of weakness; in fact, it is a sign of great strength,” O’Neill said.

(NAN)

