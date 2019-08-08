Japan approves high-tech chemicals sales to S.Korea amid trade row – Minister

The Japanese government has given a green light to exports of high-tech materials to South Korea for the first time since Tokyo introduced restrictions on selling the chemicals used in electronic equipment to the neighboring country.

Japan’s Economy, Trade and Industry Minister, Hiroshige Seko, made this known to reporters in Tokyo on Thursday.

In July, the Japanese government cancelled preferential treatment for the export of fluorinated polyimides, photoresist, and hydrogen fluoride to South Korea.

Additionally, earlier in August, Tokyo decided to remove Seoul from the “whitelist of trade partners that have preferences in importing Japanese technologies and high-tech products from August 28.

Japan has cited security concerns as the reason behind its decision, saying it suspected Seoul of exporting double-purpose goods to Pyongyang in betrayal of Tokyo’s confidence.

“After detailed checks, it was confirmed that the (South Korean) project does not present any threat and an export license was issued for it,” Mr Seko said.

South Korea has criticised Japan over trade curbs it has imposed, saying that Seoul would provide response measures.

Tokyo’s decision to impose the restrictions is believed to be related to Japan’s preparation for the sale of assets of Japanese companies, ordered by a South Korean court to provide compensations to the victims of forced labor during the Japanese colonisation of the Korean Peninsula in 1910-1945. (Sputnik/NAN)

