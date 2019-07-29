Two U.S. citizens confess to stabbing Italian police officer to death

Italian Police [Photo Credit: Business Recorder]

Two 19-year-old U.S. citizens have confessed to a fatal knife attack on a Carabinieri police officer in Rome, police said on Monday.

The alleged perpetrators were arrested after they were located in a hotel room, where police also found the knife believed to have been used in the attack behind a ceiling panel.

They both confessed to the attack during an interrogation after being taken into police custody.

“Police officer Mario Cerciello Rega, 35, was fatally stabbed eight times overnight into Friday in Rome’s central Prati district near the Vatican.

Rega was among several officers involved in a plainclothes operation against two thieves who had stolen a backpack from an Italian man.

“The thieves had offered to return the backpack to the victim in exchange for 100 euros and a gram of cocaine, after reporting the crime to police, the man arranged a meeting point with the thieves.

“When the Carabinieri showed up instead, they were attacked with a knife. ”

Police had previously said that the perpetrator of the stabbing was probably an African citizen, a description that unleashed caustic commentary from the ruling far-right League party.

However, a police statement did not clarify which of the two teens carried out the attack.

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.