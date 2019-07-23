U.S. Senate confirms Mark Esper as Defence Secretary

Mark Esper, U.S. Defence Secretary
Mark Esper, U.S. Defence Secretary

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Army Secretary Mark Esper as Secretary of Defence, who will fill a key post in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet.

The bipartisan 90 to 8 votes confirmed the nomination of Mr Esper, who has served as defense chief in an acting capacity for the past month in a position that had been vacant since the resignation of James Mattis in December 2018.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said prior to the vote that “the nominee is beyond qualified, his record of public service is beyond impressive.

“His commitment to serving our service members is beyond obvious and the need for a Senate-confirmed secretary of defense is beyond urgent.”

In a confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee earlier in June, Mr Esper discussed challenges from Iran, China and Russia, and he defended his record as a lobbyist for defense contractor Raytheon prior to joining the Trump administration.

He was not asked a single question about continuing involvement of US forces in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere.

Mr Esper stepped in after the previous nominee, Patrick Shanahan, withdrew his nomination and also resigned as acting defense secretary amid reports about possible domestic violence in a marriage that ended in divorce eight years earlier.

Mr Shanahan had served as acting defense chief since Mattis’ December resignation, reportedly over a disagreement over plans by Mr Trump to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria.

(Sputnik/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.