At least six killed as landslides strike Nepal

Map of Nepal used to illustrate the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: Bertrand Gorge]
At least six people were killed and six others missing early Tuesday after heavy monsoon rains triggered landslides in a mountain village in Nepal.

Local police authorities, through Inspector Rabindra Khadka, disclosed that the landslides buried five houses in the village of Satyavati in Gulmi district.

“We have recovered six bodies. Six other people are still missing,” he told dpa, saying the village experienced heavy rainfall on Monday night.

At least 90 people were killed while 29 others went missing in floods and landslides that hit Nepal last week, with 11,000 people displaced.

The country’s eastern and central regions were the hardest hit in the disaster.

The government has come under criticism for the speed of its recovery efforts in the flood affected areas.

The monsoon in Nepal, which lasts from July to September, triggers disastrous landslides and flooding every year, killing hundreds of people.

(dpa/NAN)

