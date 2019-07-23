Taliban takes control of district in northeastern Afghanistan

Related News

Taliban militants have taken control of a district in northeastern Badakhshan province.

The centre of Kuran wa Munjan fell to the Taliban after seven days of clashes between the militants and the Afghan forces, provincial council member Jawid Jawid said on Tuesday.

Abdullah Naji Nazari, who is also a member of the provincial council, said that the battles had left at least one of the members of the Afghan forces dead, while at least another six were injured.

According to a third council member, Mahboob Rahman Taalat, the Taliban have increased their presence in some parts of the district since April 2019.

According to the officials, the roads from Jurm district, as well as the road from the provincial capital, Faizabad city, to the district were now blocked as a result.

No reinforcements were sent to retake the district, according to councillor Nazari.

Only at the beginning of July, Taliban militants overran Qushtepa district in Afghanistan’s northern province of Jawzjan.

Recently, NATO’s Resolute Support mission has stopped producing data on who controls which districts in the country, one of the most vital indicators of progress or lack thereof by Afghan forces in the fight against the Taliban.

According to the latest available figures, as of October 2018, the government controlled or influenced 53.8 per cent of the country’s 407 districts, down from 64 per cent in 2017.

(Dpa/NAN)