France finds wreckage of submarine that disappeared in 1968

A submarine used to illustrate the story [Photo Credit: Trend]

The French Navy has found the wreckage of its ‘Minerve’ submarine, which disappeared off the coast of Toulon in the Mediterranean Sea in 1968, leading to the loss of 52 lives.

“We have just found the Minerve.

“It was a successful operation, a moment of relief and a demonstration of technical prowess.

“I would like to spare a thought for the families of those who have waited for this moment for so long,’’ said French Armed Forces Minister, Florence Parly, on Monday.

The government decided in 2018 to renew efforts to find the Minerve, following requests from the bereaved families and found it, thanks to the use of new sonar and drone technology.

The reason the submarine sank remains unknown.

Minerve was laid down on May 1958 at the Chantiers Dubigeon shipyard in Nantes and launched on May 31, 1961.

She had a maximum speed of 15 knots (28 km/h; 17 mph).

After a shakedown cruise to Londonderry Port, Bergen, and Gothenburg in November 1962, the submarine sailed from Cherbourg to Toulon, arriving on Dec. 22, 1962.

She was commissioned into the 1st Submarine Squadron on June 10, 1964.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

Minerve operated solely in the Mediterranean Sea.

She was refitted at Missiessy Quay, Toulon, in 1967.

(Reuters/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.