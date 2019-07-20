20 foreign crew rescued in East China Sea

Twenty crew members were rescued in the East China Sea on Saturday, according to the Donghai Rescue Bureau of the China Ministry of Transport.
A container ship that is registered in the Marshall Islands lost power, due to mechanical problems caused by a typhoon about 25 nautical miles east of the Yangtze River estuary on Friday evening.
The bureau immediately organised and implemented a rescue operation after receiving word of the ship’s distress, sending a rescue ship at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday and rescuing the crew aboard the vessel.
The container ship will arrive at its destination on Saturday evening after being rescued by the bureau.
(Xinhua/NAN)
