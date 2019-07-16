Net migration increases German population by 400,000

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel
German Chancellor, Angela Merkel

Last year saw 400,000 more people settle in Germany than move away, migration data released by the Federal Statistical Office on Tuesday showed.

A total of 1.58 million people arrived from abroad, while 1.18 million people left the country.

Net migration to Germany thus fell slightly from 2017, when it had stood at 416,000 people.

The phenomenon can be attributed mostly to foreigners, with 87 per cent of those who moved to Germany holding a foreign passport, according to the statistical office.

A year earlier, it had been 89 per cent.

But the arrival of Germans who had previously lived abroad also increased.

In 2017, a total of 167,000 people returned to Germany, while the number reached 202,000 last year.

Even more Germans, however, emigrated: a total of 262,000, up from 249,000 in 2017.

(dpa/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.