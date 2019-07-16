Pakistan reopens airspace months after closure over India

Related News

Pakistan on Tuesday re-opened parts of its airspace months after having closed it following air strikes on the country’s territory by rival India targeting a militant group’s alleged training camp, officials said.

”Pakistan’s airspace is completely open for all kind of flights with immediate effect,” Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson, Ahmer Azeem, said.

Pakistan closed air space in parts of the country in February after Indian fighter jets intruded across the country’s eastern border and launched strikes deep inside its territory.

The Pakistan air force reacted by bringing down an Indian an Indian fighter jet and capturing its pilot.

The stand-off resulted in the closure by the Pakistani authorities of the country’s airspace, a key aviation route that links Central and Southeast Asia with South Asia.

The airspace was partially reopened after a couple of weeks but remained closed along Pakistan’s border with India, forcing several airlines’ regular flights to adopt longer routes every day at the cost of extra time and money.

”All kind of flights can fly through Pakistan now,” Azeem said.

(dpa/NAN)