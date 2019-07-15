Tanzania demotes 54 police officers over indiscipline

Tanzania

At least 54 Tanzanian police officers were demoted between January and June 2019 over lack of discipline, the East African Nation Inspector General of Police (I-G), Simon Sirro, revealed on Monday.

Mr Sirro told President John Magufuli shortly before he commissioned 20 housing units for police officers in Geita region and that 157 other police officers were served with warnings during the period under review.

Mr Sirro said in an event broadcast live by state-owned Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation that some of the demoted police officers were implicated in wrongfully implicating people in crime deeds, conspiring with criminals and causing problems to civilians.

In response, Mr Magufuli directed the I-G to continue taking disciplinary measures against police officers, who acted contrary to the ethics of the police force.

“Keep on being strict on the observation of discipline in the police force,” Mr Magufuli told the police chief.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.