Tanzania demotes 54 police officers over indiscipline

At least 54 Tanzanian police officers were demoted between January and June 2019 over lack of discipline, the East African Nation Inspector General of Police (I-G), Simon Sirro, revealed on Monday.

Mr Sirro told President John Magufuli shortly before he commissioned 20 housing units for police officers in Geita region and that 157 other police officers were served with warnings during the period under review.

Mr Sirro said in an event broadcast live by state-owned Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation that some of the demoted police officers were implicated in wrongfully implicating people in crime deeds, conspiring with criminals and causing problems to civilians.

In response, Mr Magufuli directed the I-G to continue taking disciplinary measures against police officers, who acted contrary to the ethics of the police force.

“Keep on being strict on the observation of discipline in the police force,” Mr Magufuli told the police chief.

(Xinhua/NAN)