Chinese customs intercepts 1,550 human placental extract injections

Xi Jinping
China Premier, President Xi Jinping

Customs officers in north China’s Tianjin Municipality seized 1,550 human placental extract injections in 2019, the customs said Thursday.

The injections, totalling 3,100 millilitres, were found by the customs officers in postal packages and personal luggage.

Human placental extract injections are biological products, which need special quarantine certificates and approval when entering or exiting the country, according to the customs.

Human placental extract has become popular in recent years in China, as it has been claimed to boost immunity and improve one’s looks.

Many consumers have found illegal ways to purchase human placental extract injections.

However, those that have not been quarantined might carry pathogens including hepatitis or HIV, posing a risk to consumers.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.