Iran nuclear deal non-renegotiable, has ‘delicate balances’, Official tells IAEA

Iranian representative to the international organisations in Vienna, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Gharib Abadi, said that the deal on the country’s nuclear programme was non-renegotiable.

Mr Abadi told reporters after the IAEA Board of Governors special meeting on Wednesday that the deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) contained “delicate balances” in the agreement.

“The JCPOA is non-renegotiable. That is a deal that we have exhausted almost about 10 years (on).

“So there are delicate balances in the JCPOA, even the other countries.

“The remaining parties to the JCPOA, are not ready to renegotiate the JCPOA,” Abadi said.

The official reiterated the lacking commitment of the European parties to the deal.

“Every member to the JCPOA has to take its own share of responsibility. China and Russia cannot compensate actually the failure of the European Union and E3,” he stressed. (Sputnik/NAN)