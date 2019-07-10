Trump doubles down in name-calling attack on British ambassador

Related News

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday called Britain’s ambassador to the United States a “very stupid guy’’ as he again reacted to leaked cables critical of his administration.

“The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the U.S. is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy,“ Mr Trump tweeted.

The leaked cables showed British Ambassador Kim Darroch being critical of Mr Trump in his correspondences to London, including slamming the White House as being “dysfunctional’’ and saying the president has a short attention span.

Mr Trump said he has been told Mr Darroch is a “pompous fool,’’ adding that someone should tell him that the U.S. “now has the best Economy & Military anywhere in the World.”

The U.S. president has been critical of Mr Darroch in the past and in a tweet on Monday said the U.S. would no longer deal with him.

However, the U.S. State Department, on Tuesday said it has not been given any instructions not to.

“We will continue to deal with all accredited individuals until we get any further guidance from the White House or the president.

“We will, of course, abide by the president’s direction,’’ said spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus.

In his tweets the president also reiterated his assertion that he instructed British Prime Minister Theresa May on how to handle Brexit, “but she went her own foolish way, was unable to get it done, a disaster!’’

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt called Mr Trump’s tweets “disrespectful and wrong’’ to May as well as to the nation.

“Your diplomats give their private opinions to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and so do ours! “ he added in the tweet on Tuesday.

The British government on Sunday said it would investigate the leak.

A series of sensitive memos, dating from 2017 to date, was leaked to the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

(dpa/NAN)