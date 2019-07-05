U.S. coal tycoon among seven people killed in Bahamas helicopter crash — Report

Related News

U.S. coal tycoon and billionaire, Christopher Cline and six other people were killed in a helicopter crash in the Bahamas, media reported, citing U.S. officials.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force was notified at 2:53 p.m. local time (18:53 GMT) on Thursday that a helicopter flying from the island of Big Grand Cay in the Bahamas had not arrived at its destination in Florida, according to the BNO News international news agency.

The chopper was discovered overturned in shallow waters of the Atlantic Ocean after a three-hour search.

“The bodies of four females and three males were retrieved from the aircraft,” police spokeswoman Terecita Pinder was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

One of the victims was identified as Christopher Cline, while the Register-Herald newspaper said that one of the tycoon’s daughters was also on board the helicopter.

The identities of the other five crash victims were not immediately known, but police said all of them were US citizens.

(Sputnik/NAN)