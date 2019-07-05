Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in north Lebanon

ISIS [PHOTO: MGN Online]

Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack in north Lebanon in June, which killed two policemen and two army soldiers, the group’s weekly al Nabaa newspaper reported.

The newspaper in its issue published late Thursday said that the man who attacked the Lebanese army in Lebanon’s port city of Tripoli was “one of the soldiers” of the Islamic State militia.

The newspaper, citing a security source, did not give details of the attack.

Abdel-Rahman Mabsout, believed to be a Sunni extremist, tossed a hand grenade at a police patrol on June 3, killing two policemen, and then clashed with soldiers before detonating his explosive belt and killing himself.

The incident has been condemned by Lebanese officials.

Mr Mabsout fought with Islamic State in Syria, according to a security source in Tripoli.

He was arrested by Lebanese security forces on terrorism charges in 2016 and was released from Roumieh Central Prison in late 2017.

In a video circulated on social media reportedly recorded by Mr Mabsout before he went on the killing spree, he urged people “to fear God”.

(dpa/NAN)

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.