Buhari condemns deadly attack on Libyan migrant centre

President Muhammadu Buhari has strongly condemned the deadly airstrike on a migrant centre near Tripoli, Libya on Wednesday.
The president described as “inhuman, wicked and callous” such an attack on “helpless and defenceless people.”
The Nigerian leader, who called for an international investigation, said those behind the death and injury of scores of migrants must be made to face justice.
President Buhari noted that the unfortunate attack is a wake-up call to the warring factions in Libya and the international community to quickly restore peace and stability in the beleaguered country.
He prayed God to comfort grieving families and grant speedy healing to the injured.
