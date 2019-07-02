Hong Kong Protest: China says violent demonstrations ‘totally intolerable’

The Chinese government has issued a strong condemnation on protesters who stormed and vandalised the Hong Kong’s legislature late on Monday, calling the act “totally intolerable”.

In a statement by the Chinese government’s liaison office in Hong Kong, its top representative organisation in the city, said it was “shocked, indignant and strongly condemned” the siege of the parliament building, which followed a day of protests against a controversial extradition bill late Monday.

”Some extreme elements used excessive violence to storm the legislature building and carried out a series of large-scale assaults. This is shocking, heart-breaking and angering.

“Their violent acts are an extreme challenge to Hong Kong’s rule of law and seriously undermined Hong Kong’s peace and stability. It is totally intolerable.”

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council, or China’s cabinet, issued a similarly-worded statement of condemnation, vowing to support the Hong Kong authorities in investigating the “violent offenders’ criminal responsibility.”

‘Their atrocities are a great provocation and trampling of the rule of law in Hong Kong that seriously undermine Hong Kong’s social stability and cannot be tolerated,’ it said.

Beijing supports the Hong Kong government and police in investigating the violent protesters and restoring social order, the office said.

