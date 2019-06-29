Trump: I raised Khashoggi killing with Saudi crown prince

Jamal Khashoggi [Photo: Middle East Monitor]
Jamal Khashoggi [Photo: Middle East Monitor]

U.S. President Donald Trump says he raised the issue of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when they met Saturday.

“I did mention it to him very strongly,” Trump said. “That was a bad event.”

Trump said he was told by the prince that at least 13 people are being prosecuted over the death, which the president said was a “horrible” event.

“A lot of people are being prosecuted and they are taking it very seriously,” Trump said.

Trump’s comments was said to have come during a press conference at the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Japan.

The president said that he was “extremely angry and very unhappy” about Khashoggi’s killing, but claimed that “nobody has directly pointed a finger” at bin Salman.

The CIA and a UN report implicated bin Salman in Khashoggi’s murder, accusing him of authorizing the killing.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who was critical of bin Salman and the Saudi government, was killed by Saudi operatives in October after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

While Riyadh initially claimed ignorance of the killing, the country’s attorney general later backtracked, acknowledging that Khashoggi was murdered and the killing was premeditated.

(dpa/NAN)

Akwa Ibom advert

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.