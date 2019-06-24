15 dead, 35 injured as tent collapses at religious event in India

Related News

The Indian Police on Monday reported that no fewer than 15 people died and 35 others injured when a huge tent collapsed in north-western India amid heavy rain and strong winds.

The accident occurred in the grounds of a school in Rajasthan state’s Barmer district on Sunday evening when more than 1,000 people had gathered for a Hindu religious event.

15 people, several among them senior citizens, died in the accident, district police chief, Rashi Dogra Dudi, confirmed.

Thirty-five more injured were hospitalised but their condition was said to be “out of danger’’ by doctors, she added.

Police officers said that some people trapped under the tent may have been electrocuted by live wires while others were killed by falling debris.

Rajasthan authorities have ordered an investigation into the accident as state chief minister, Ashok Gehlot, visited the accident site as well as the injured at the hospital on Monday.

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi [Photo Credit: CNN]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences for the loss of lives in the incident.

He called the incident “unfortunate’’ and said his thoughts were “with the bereaved families.’’

The state government has announced compensation of 500,000 rupees (7,194 dollars) each to the families of those killed and up to 200,000 rupees to those injured.

(dpa/NAN)