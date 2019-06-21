Iran receives Trump’s message warning about U.S. plans to attack – Reports

Trump at UN. [PHOTO CREDIT: CNN]
Trump at UN. [PHOTO CREDIT: CNN]

Tehran has received a message from U.S. President Donald Trump, sent via Oman, warning about U.S. plans to attack the Islamic Republic, media reported on Friday citing Iranian sources.

According to Reuters, Iran was given “a short period of time’’ to respond to U.S. warning.

“In his message, Trump said he was against any war with Iran and wanted to talk to Tehran about various issues.

“He gave a short period of time to get our response, but Iran’s immediate response was that it is up to Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei to decide about this issue,’’ an Iranian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the news outlet.

The news comes after Iran on Thursday downed a U.S. spy drone over the coastal Hormozgan province, facing the Persian Gulf, for entering the national airspace.

The U.S. military confirmed that the drone had been shot down, but said it was flying in international airspace.

Mr Trump said Iran had made a “big mistake’’ but later told reporters perhaps it was not intentional.

The New York Times newspaper later reported, citing senior U.S. administration officials, that the U.S. president had authorised strikes on a number of targets in Iran in response to the downing of the drone by Tehran’s forces but had subsequently called off his decision. (Sputnik/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.