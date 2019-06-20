Turkey sentences hundreds of coup ringleaders

President Recep Erdogan
Turkish President, Recep Erdogan Facts on Turkey

A Turkish court on Thursday handed down heavy verdicts to over 220 suspects in one of the biggest mass trials relating to the 2016 failed coup attempt.

The court sentenced 17 top former military officers to 141 life terms, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The accused were charged with “violating the Constitution,” using “coercion and violence in an attempt to overthrow parliament and the Turkish government,” attempting to assassinate the president in July 2016 in which 251 people were killed, said the report.

The trial was held in the country’s largest courtroom inside a prison complex in Sincan, a suburb of capital Ankara, specially built for the coup-related trials.

A total of 26 military generals, including former air force commander Akin Ozturk, and former general Mehmet Disli were among those on trial who were handed life prison sentences. They were accused of being the leaders of the botched coup.

Of the suspects, 176 are already in jail, 35 have been freed pending trial, and 13, including U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, have been declared fugitives.

Ankara accuses Gulen of orchestrating the putsch and demands his extradition.

Thousands of coup suspects have been arrested, tried or sentenced in a massive crackdown following the 2016 coup attempt.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.