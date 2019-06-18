Trump to announce bid for re-election at Florida rally

U.S. President, Donald Trump [Photo: Wall Street Journal]
U.S. President, Donald Trump [Photo: Wall Street Journal]

U.S. President, Donald Trump, is set to announce his candidacy for a second four-year term at a rally in Florida.

Mr Trump’s campaign for re-election in 2020 chose the 20,000-seat Amway Centre in the centre of the state to make the announcement on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. (0000 GMT).

Mr Trump has been touting the rally in tweets, claiming there has been a large demand for tickets.

“Big rally tomorrow night in Orlando, Florida, looks to be setting records, we are building large movie screens outside to take care of everybody,’’ Mr Trump tweeted on Monday.

New polls of potential voters indicate Mr Trump will need all their support on Election Day, which is not until November 3, 2020.

A poll conducted on Sunday by Fox News showed Mr Trump trailing former vice president Joe Biden, the front-runner among a crowded field of Democrats, by 10 points.

The poll also shows him nine points behind Senator Bernie Sanders, another leading contender.

Mr Trump tweeted about the polls on Monday, suggesting they were fake.

“Only Fake Polls show us behind the Motley Crew. We are looking really good, but it is far too early to be focused on that. Much work to do! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The president is expected to use Tuesday’s rally to highlight strengths in the U.S. economy and the fulfillment of campaign promises made during his 2016 campaign.

(dpa/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.