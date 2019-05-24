Jeremy Corbyn reacts to Theresa May’s resignation as British PM

Labour opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn
Labour opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn. [PHOTO CREDIT: Sky News]

The leader of the opposition labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, has reacted to the resignation of Theresa May as the British Prime Minister.

Ms May announced on Friday that she would leave office as leader of the ruling Conservative Party on June 7.

Ms May’s resignation comes amidst the controversy trailing her plans to lead the UK out of the European Union following a 2016 Brexit referendum.

In his reaction, Mr Corbyn called for an early general election by whoever emerges as her successor.

“Theresa May is right to resign. She’s now accepted what the country’s known for months: she can’t govern, and nor can her divided and disintegrating party.

“Whoever becomes the new Tory leader must let the people decide our country’s future, through an immediate General Election,” Mr Corbyn wrote on his verified Twitter handle, @jeremycorbyn.#

