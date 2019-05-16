Thailand on dengue fever alert as number of cases rises

Related News

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry on Thursday put out a dengue fever alert as the country registered no less than 25 deaths from the mosquito-borne virus so far this year.

The Director-General, Disease Control Department, Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, said no less than 15,000 are believed to have contracted the virus this year so far, an increase compared to the same period over the past five years.

“As Thailand approaches the rainy season, which provides more water for mosquitoes to lay eggs and grow, the cases of dengue fever are expected to rise further, with a total of 100,000 people expected to contract the illness by the end of 2019,’’ Mr Wattanayingcharoencha said.

The minister added that in 2018 over 87,000 people were infected by the virus, which caused 114 deaths.

The public has been urged to cover water containers, wells, and water tanks tightly and remove stagnant water to prevent mosquitos from breeding.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease found throughout South-East Asia which in mild cases causes fever, aching bones and a rash and usually clears up within 10 days.

In severe cases, however, it can lead to internal bleeding, including in the brain, and can be fatal.

(dpa/NAN)