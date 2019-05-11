Gunmen storm five-star hotel in Pakistan

Related News

Gunmen have stormed a five-star hotel in the south-western Pakistani port city of Gwadar, triggering a shoot-out with security forces, officials said on Saturday.

The gun battle has been underway inside the Pearl Continental hotel for almost two hours and it is unclear if there are any casualties, local police chief Aslam Bangulzai said.

Police and paramilitary troops cordoned off the hotel compound, Bangulzai added.

The port of Gwadar is part of a 62-billion-dollar Chinese project to build trade routes to the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

Violence by Islamist militants has seen a surge in recent weeks.

(dpa/NAN)