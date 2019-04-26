Saudi, UAE overstate their oil capacities: Iran oil minister

Iranian oil minister, Bijan Zanganeh said Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates overstate their oil capacities, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported on Friday.

The comments were in reaction to expectations the two countries would fill any supply gap caused by a tightening of U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Washington has decided not to renew its exemptions from U.S. sanctions to buyers of Iranian oil.

A senior U.S. administration official said on Monday that President Donald Trump was confident Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates would fill any gap left in the oil market.

“The U.S. behavior and oil sanctions are not a bluff, but (the result of) very violent hostility toward the Iranian nation,” Mr Zanganeh was quoted by IRNA as saying.

“I believe they (Saudi Arabia and the UAE) are overstating their oil capacities,” Mr Zanganeh said.

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said on Wednesday he saw no need to raise oil output immediately after the United States ends its waivers, but added that the kingdom would respond to customers’ needs if asked for more oil.

The kingdom’s exports in April will be below 7 million barrels per day (bpd), while production is around 9.8 million bpd, Saudi officials have said.

Under the OPEC-led deal on supply cuts, Saudi Arabia can pump up to 10.3 million bpd.

“There’s roughly a million barrels per day of Iranian crude (exports) left, and there is plenty of supply in the market to ease that transition and maintain stable prices,” Brian Hook, U.S. special representative for Iran, said on Thursday.

(Reuters/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.