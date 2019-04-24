221 detained for online gun sales in north China

Guns used to illustrate arms in the story. [Photo credit: NPR]
Guns used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: NPR]

Police in north China’s Hebei Province have caught 221 suspects, seized 303 guns and over 30,000 bullets in a crackdown on illegal online gun trade, the provincial public security department said on Wednesday.

Most of the guns were turned from nail guns, according to the police.

In October 2018, police in Shijiazhuang, capital of Hebei, solved a case involving two guns and traced them to a gun dealer surnamed Xu.

Investigations showed that the online gun-selling ring has been operating through several provinces around the country.

In January this year, with the coordination of the Ministry of Public Security, Hebei sent over 600 police officers to various parts of the country for further investigation.

They investigated over 1,563 suspects and arrested 221 of them in 20 days.

Possession of guns by private individuals is illegal in China.

The country has long maintained high pressure on guns and explosive-related crimes.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.