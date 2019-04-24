India appoints 17 coordinators to help citizens leave war-torn Libya

Related News

India Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said it has appointed 17 coordinators to help Indians leave Libya, Indian External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj said.

“We have appointed 17 coordinators to help Indians leaving Libya.

“Indian Embassy is helping them with Exit Visa even in cases where their visa has expired.

“Presently, the airport is operational. Please avail of this opportunity,’’ Mr Swaraj wrote on Twitter.

Recently, the minister asked Indians in and around Libya’s Tripoli to leave the country immediately as the government of India would later be unable to evacuate them.

Mr Swaraj said in spite of massive evacuation from Libya and the travel ban, there were more than 500 Indian nationals in Tripoli.

Heavy fighting has erupted south of Tripoli after Libya’s UN-backed government announced a counter-offensive against insurgent forces.

Libya has been torn by violence and political instability since long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi was deposed and killed in 2011.

(Xinhua/NAN)