India appoints 17 coordinators to help citizens leave war-torn Libya

President Ram Nath Kovind[PHOTO CREDIT: the new indian express]
President Ram Nath Kovind[PHOTO CREDIT: the new indian express]

India Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said it has appointed 17 coordinators to help Indians leave Libya, Indian External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj said.

“We have appointed 17 coordinators to help Indians leaving Libya.

“Indian Embassy is helping them with Exit Visa even in cases where their visa has expired.

“Presently, the airport is operational. Please avail of this opportunity,’’ Mr Swaraj wrote on Twitter.

Recently, the minister asked Indians in and around Libya’s Tripoli to leave the country immediately as the government of India would later be unable to evacuate them.

Mr Swaraj said in spite of massive evacuation from Libya and the travel ban, there were more than 500 Indian nationals in Tripoli.

Heavy fighting has erupted south of Tripoli after Libya’s UN-backed government announced a counter-offensive against insurgent forces.

Libya has been torn by violence and political instability since long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi was deposed and killed in 2011.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.