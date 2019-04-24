Blast kills 11 in north-western Syria

Syria on map used to illustrate the story.
Syria on map used to illustrate the story.

A blast in the western countryside of Syria’s Idlib province has killed at least 11 people on Wednesday, a monitoring group and activists in the area said.

The bombing took place in the Jisr al-Shoughour area, activists said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the explosion took place near an office that belonged to the al-Qaeda-affiliated Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance.

The observatory, which has been monitoring violence in Syria since the uprising started in 2011, said at least 28 people were also injured.

The province of Idlib is largely controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham as in the past few years Russia, a key ally of Damascus sponsored deals between the government and hardline rebels to transfer them to Idlib.

In September, Russia and Turkey, which support some rebel groups in Syria reached a deal to establish a demilitarised buffer zone in the Idlib enclave, a move that prevented a major government offensive there.

The buffer zone includes parts of the neighbouring provinces of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo.

Meanwhile, a car bomb exploded south of the capital Damascus, killing one person and wounding three, a Syrian police source told dpa.

The blast occurred near Nahr al-Ashiyeh, which links the capital with the southern countryside and the southern provinces of Daraa and Sweida.

(dpa/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.