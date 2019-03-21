ISIS will be eliminated tonight – Trump declares

Trump
U.S. President, Donald Trump (Photo Credit: Financial Tribune)

U.S. President Donald Trump has declared that the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) will be eliminated from its last territory in Syria by Thursday.

Mr Trump, who spoke at the White House, announced that the last of the Islamic State’s territory in Syria was currently being liberated by US-backed forces and that the situation would be resolved “by tonight.’’

While holding maps of ISIS’ territory in Iraq and Syria before and after his election, Mr Trump pointed to a very small portion of the map that was currently being held by the terrorist group.

The U.S. leader declared that by the end of Thursday, “the mission will be complete”.

“I brought this out for you because – this is a map of everything in the red, this was on election night in 2016.

“Everything red is ISIS. When I took over, it was a mess.

“Now, on the bottom, that’s the exact same: There is no red. In fact, there is actually a tiny spot, which will be gone by tonight.

“So this is ISIS on Election Day, my Election Day, and this is ISIS now. So that’s the way it goes.

“This just came out 20 minutes ago,’’ he said.

Mr Trump later showed off the maps on his Twitter handle comparing the territory ISIS seized before his election in 2016, and the small portion the terrorist group now occupied.

“ISIS Caliphate two years ago in red vs. ISIS Caliphate TODAY. (Was even worse in November 2016 before I took office)”, Mr Trump tweeted.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.