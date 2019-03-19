Pope rejects resignation of cardinal convicted of abuse cover-up

Pope Francis has rejected the resignation of a French cardinal Philippe Barbarin, who was convicted for not reporting child sex abuse allegations, the Vatican and the diocese of Lyon said on Tuesday.
Barbarin who is from Lyon, plans to appeal against the conviction handed down earlier this month, will nevertheless step aside for an unspecified period.
Pope Francis cited the presumption of innocence as his reason for rejecting Barbarin’s resignation during a meeting in the Vatican on Monday, the cardinal said in a statement published by his diocese.
Barbarin, 68, one of France’s most senior Catholic clergymen, was given a six-month suspended prison sentence for failing to report abuse allegations against a priest in his diocese.
(dpa/NAN)
