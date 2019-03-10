Two more Islamic State brides lose British citizenship

A British passport used to illustrate the story.
The British government has revoked the citizenship of two more women who married Islamic State fighters in Syria, a report said on Sunday.

The latest revocation of the citizenship status of the duo followed heavy criticisms of the death of a baby whose mother was stranded in a detention camp.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted The Sunday Times as reporting unidentified legal sources as saying Reema Iqbal, 30, and her sister, Zara, 28, were stripped of their citizenship after “marrying into a terror cell linked to the murder of Western hostages”.

The newspaper said the sisters, who have a combined five boys under eight years old, are among about 12 brides from Britain and over 20 of their children held in Syrian detention camps run by Western-backed Kurdish forces.

The report follows criticisms of Home Secretary, Sajid Javid’s decision not to allow Shamima Begum, 19, to return to Britain after she married an Islamic State fighter in Syria.

The criticisms grew after reports said on Friday Begum’s three-week-old son had died at the Al Hol refugee camp in north-eastern Syria.

Begum left London as a 15-year-old schoolgirl in 2015 to join the terrorist group.

She told British media she had a girl and another boy with Dutch husband, Yago Riedijk, an Islamic State fighter, but both children died in recent months.

Javid’s decision to strip Begum of British citizenship prompted a fierce national debate over whether she should be allowed to return home.

Many politicians argued it is illegal to leave a British citizen stateless. (dpa/NAN)

