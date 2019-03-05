British Royals mark Charles’ 50 years as Prince of Wales

Related News

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II hosted a reception on Tuesday to mark the 50th anniversary of her granting Charles, her eldest son and heir to throne, the title Prince of Wales.

Charles’ wife Camilla, the duchess of Cornwall, and Prime Minister Theresa May were among the guests at the reception at Buckingham Palace, the queen’s residence in central London.

Charles’ sons, Prince William and Prince Harry and their wives, Kate, the duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, also attended the event.

Charles and Camilla met members of Welsh pop band The Stereophonics, who were supported by the Prince’s Trust early in their career, and watched performances by Welsh classical music students, said Clarence House, Charles’ official residence.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the Church of England’s most senior cleric, was scheduled to read a tribute to Charles.

Since the 14th century, male heirs to the British throne have normally held the title Prince of Wales.

King Edward I made his eldest son, later Edward II, the first English Prince of Wales in 1307.

Charles, 70, has been first in line to the throne to succeed the 92-year-old queen since her father, King George VI, died in 1952.

He became the Prince of Wales in 1958 and was formally invested with the title by his mother at a ceremony in 1969.

(dpa/NAN)