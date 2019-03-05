British Royals mark Charles’ 50 years as Prince of Wales

Prince Charles and his wife, Princess Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwal
Prince Charles and his wife, Princess Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwal

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II hosted a reception on Tuesday to mark the 50th anniversary of her granting Charles, her eldest son and heir to throne, the title Prince of Wales.

Charles’ wife Camilla, the duchess of Cornwall, and Prime Minister Theresa May were among the guests at the reception at Buckingham Palace, the queen’s residence in central London.

Charles’ sons, Prince William and Prince Harry and their wives, Kate, the duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, also attended the event.

Charles and Camilla met members of Welsh pop band The Stereophonics, who were supported by the Prince’s Trust early in their career, and watched performances by Welsh classical music students, said Clarence House, Charles’ official residence.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the Church of England’s most senior cleric, was scheduled to read a tribute to Charles.

Ekenne Campaign AD

Since the 14th century, male heirs to the British throne have normally held the title Prince of Wales.

King Edward I made his eldest son, later Edward II, the first English Prince of Wales in 1307.

Charles, 70, has been first in line to the throne to succeed the 92-year-old queen since her father, King George VI, died in 1952.

He became the Prince of Wales in 1958 and was formally invested with the title by his mother at a ceremony in 1969.

Okowa Campaign AD

(dpa/NAN)

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.