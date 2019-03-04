Murdered Polish mayor’s deputy wins by landslide to replace him

Aleksandra Dulkiewicz [Photo: Fakt]
Aleksandra Dulkiewicz [Photo: Fakt]

Aleksandra Dulkiewicz, the former deputy to Gdansk mayor Pawel Adamowicz, who was murdered, won a landslide victory in elections to replace him in the Northern Polish City, preliminary results showed on Monday.

The murder of Mr Adamowicz, a liberal critic of the anti-immigrant policies of Poland’s government, during a charity event in January provoked a wave of emotion in the country and a debate on hate speech.

As of 0600 GMT, Ms Dulkiewicz had won 82 per cent of the vote on a turnout of 48.6 per cent according to Gdansk’s website.

“This is a very good turnout in unusual and special elections which nobody expected,’’ Polish news agency PAP quoted Ms Dulkiewicz as saying.

“I believe that in since January the people of Gdansk passed the exam, not only as human beings but also as citizens.”

Ekenne Campaign AD

Poland’s major political parties did not field candidates in the election, meaning Ms Dulkiewicz had only two opponents far-right candidates, Grzegorz Braun and Marek Skiba.

(Reuters/NAN)

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.