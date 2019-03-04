Four Americans, One Kenyan killed in helicopter crash

Helicopter
A civilian helicopter used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: www.russianhelicopters.aero]

Four Americans and a Kenyan have been killed after a helicopter that they were travelling in crashed in Northern Kenya, police said Monday.

The helicopter crashed at Central Island, a volcanic island on Lake Turkana, Kenya’s national police said in a statement.

“Available information indicates that two helicopters had landed earlier at Labolo tented camp on the national park’s island, however only one managed to clear the area safely,’’ the statement added.

The wreckage of the helicopter was recovered in the early hours of Monday.

The cause of the accident remains unknown.

Ekenne Campaign AD

(dpa/NAN)

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.