China to reduce taxes for rare-disease drugs

A total of 21 rare-disease drugs and four active pharmaceutical ingredients would be the first to enjoy China’s VAT reduction policy taking effect from March 1.
The new policy would lower cost for patients with rare diseases and encourage the development of the pharmaceutical industry.
According to the policy, the VAT rate for the import of rare-disease drugs will be reduced to 3 per cent.
The VAT for the production and sale, wholesale and retail of rare-disease drugs would also be reduced to 3 per cent from March 1.
Currently, China has more than 20 million people with rare diseases who have very few treatment options.
(Xinhua/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.