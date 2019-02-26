Embattled Sudanese president effects major shakeup in military

Related News

Sudanese President, Omar Al-Bashir, on Tuesday issued a republican decree appointing Essam-Eddin Al-Habeeballa, a lieutenant general, as state minister of defence ministry.

Mr Al-Bashir also issued republican decisions making changes in the Command of the Joint Staff of the Sudanese Armed Forces, according to a news conference from office of spokesman of Sudanese army.

According to the decisions, the Command of the Joint Staff would be formed of Kamal Al-Mahi as chief of Joint Staff, Hashim Babikir as deputy chief of Staff and Abdel-Fatah Abdel-Rahman as inspector-general of the Sudanese Armed Forces. The trio are lieutenant generals.

Pilot Salahuddin Saeed, a general, has been appointed as chief of staff of the Air Forces, while Mohamed Al-Hussein, a general, has been appointed as chief of staff of the Ground Forces, it said.

Abdalla Al-Matari,a a general, has been appointed as chief of staff of the Navy Forces and Shams-Eddin Ibrahim, a general, as chief of staff of Joint Operations, while Gen.

Mustafa Mustafa has been appointed as chief of staff of Military Intelligence.

These decisions came as part of the regular command administrative arrangements which the army adopts annually, the statement added.

In another development, Sudan’s Attorney-General, Omer Mohamed on Tuesday issued a decision to establish emergency prosecutions in capital Khartoum and all states of Sudan.

The decision determined the powers and authorities of the emergency prosecutions, a statement by Sudan’s Public Prosecution Office said.

Mr al-Bashir on Monday issued five emergency orders in which he authorised the attorney-general to establish emergency prosecutions and issue regulations to organise the procedures of investigation.

The attorney-general was also authorised to appeal and decide on lifting the immunity from any person accused of committing a crime punishable by the emergency law.

(Xinhua/NAN)