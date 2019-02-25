China urges ‘constructive’ international help for Venezuela

A demonstrator waves a Venezuelan flag during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

China hopes the international community can provide “constructive” help to Venezuela based on respect for the country’s sovereignty, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

China’s appeal came after Venezuelan troops repelled foreign aid convoys.

Violent clashes between security forces and a U.S.-backed opposition attempt on Saturday to bring aid into the economically devastated country left almost 300 wounded and at least three protesters dead near the Brazilian border.

The U. S. has threatened new sanctions and Brazil has urged allies to join a “liberation effort”.

China hopes Venezuela can remain peaceful and calm, the Foreign Ministry said.

The country also reiterated Beijing’s opposition to foreign interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs or the use of “so-called ‘humanitarian aid’ for political aims”.

“We again call on the government and opposition in Venezuela to seek a political resolution under the framework of the constitution and law, and call on the international community to do more that really benefits Venezuela’s stability, economic development and improvement in livelihoods,” the ministry said.

China “hopes the international community can provide constructive help to Venezuela under the precondition of respecting Venezuela’s sovereignty,” the ministry added.

Juan Guaido, recognised by most Western nations as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, has urged foreign powers to consider “all options” in ousting President Nicolas Maduro, ahead of a meeting of the regional Lima Group of nations in Bogota on Monday.

The meeting will be attended by U.S. Vice-President, Mike Pence.

The incumbent, Nicolás Maduro, retains the backing of both Russia and China.

Beijing has lent more than $50 billion to Venezuela through oil-for-loan agreements over the past decade, securing energy supplies for its fast-growing economy. (Reuters/NAN)

