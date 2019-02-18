Saudi Arabia says Crown Prince not seeking to buy Manchester United

Manchester United team
Manchester United team. [PHOTO CREDIT: Sports Keeda]

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince is not seeking to buy English Premier League (EPL) clubside Manchester United, the kingdom’s media minister said on Monday.

While denying reports to that effect, the minister, Turki al-Shabanah, added that there had only been a meeting with the Saudi wealth fund regarding sponsorship.

Reports that Mohammed Bin Salman intends to buy the club are “completely false”, Shabanah, wrote on social network Twitter.

He was reacting to reports that the crown prince had sought to tempt the Glazer family to cede control of the club.

“Manchester United held a meeting with PIF Saudi to discuss (a) sponsorship opportunity,” Shabanah said, adding that no deal materialised.

On Sunday, the British newspaper, the Sun, said the crown prince was in a £3.8-billion ($4.9-billion) take-over bid for one of football’s most popular clubs.

The paper said a bid was first submitted in October.

It added that the fallout from the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom’s embassy in Istanbul however put the “skids” on a potential offer.(Reuters/NAN)

