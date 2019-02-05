Death toll of Paris building blaze rises to 10

France President, Emmanuel Macron
France President, Emmanuel Macron

French firefighters had found two more lifeless bodies in the Paris building ravaged by a huge fire on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 10, local media reported.

The fire broke out after midnight on the upper floors of an eight-storey building in Paris’ swanky 16th district, which is home to foreign embassies and renowned museums.

It has been brought under control by firefighters.

At least 10 residents died and 36 people were injured, including eight firefighters, according to the report.

“It was a particularly violent fire,’’ Captain Clement Cognon of the Paris fire service told BFM TV, adding that the casualties were likely to increase.

French judicial police had opened an investigation for “voluntary destruction by fire leading to death,’’ as investigators were favouring a “criminal’’ cause for the blaze, Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz told reporters at the scene.

Okowa Campaign AD

A 40-year-old female resident of the eight-storey building has been detained and remanded in police custody, he said.

Known to have had psychological problems, the woman was suspected to be behind the fire in Rue Erlanger, Western Paris, he added, noting that the investigation will determine how the fire broke out and why it spread so quickly.

“France wakes up in emotion after the fire in Paris tonight. Thoughts for the victims. Thanks to the firefighters whose courage saved many lives,’’ wrote President Emmanuel Macron on Twitter.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.